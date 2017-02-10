Inside Scoop: Here is the real reason why Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar won’t work together anytime soon

Towards the end of 2016, there were reports suggesting that filmmaker Karan Johar had roped in Hrithik Roshan for his next production venture. Apart from this, it was also learnt that the film which would be helmed by director Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame would act as the launch vehicle for Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

However, there has been no development on the same since then. The reports continued to come in the papers, but Hrithik Roshan later stated that he has not signed anything yet and that the talks are still on. What we have learnt now though is that the film is not happening anymore. Not with Hrithik Roshan at least.

So why did this project which was almost about to roll with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan got called off last minute? According to our sources, Hrithik Roshan approved the script of the film and had even allotted dates for the shoot of the same. Post his agreement, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, was brought on board to discuss Hrithik’s financials and remuneration.

It was here that producer Karan Johar ended up at loggerheads with the Roshans. Reason? It is being said that, Rakesh Roshan apparently quoted an exorbitant price of Rs. 50 crores as Hrithik’s remuneration for the film. Though the price seemed steep, Karan Johar did apparently try negotiating, but to no avail. Roshan was not ready to adjust on the remuneration aspect, given Hrithik’s star power. At a loss for other options, the project was ultimately shelved without further notice.

And given the current scenario, it seems unlikely that Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar will work again anytime soon. Interestingly, this also puts Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut into a soup as she this film was supposed to be her big launch vehicle. We hope this works out though and we get to see this team come together.