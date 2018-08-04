INSIDE SCOOP: Chitrangda Singh BROKE DOWN after seeing her slashed role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3?

The aftershocks of the fiasco that is Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 can be felt all the way to the film’s collapse a week after its release. And while most critics have commented on the film’s uneven erratic editing, it has now come to light that the film was cut in a particular way to please one of the film’s two leading ladies.

A source very close to the film spills the beans. “We don’t know what actually the chakkar is. But, the director (Tigmanshu Dhulia) seemed absolutely taken up with Mahie Gill’s character in the film. It wouldn’t be wrong to say he focused on her at the cost of all others, especially Chitrangda Singh who was the other leading lady opposite Sanjay Dutt.”

Apparently, Chitrangda’s role was slashed to smithereens on the editing table. “She was not shown the film until the last minute. When she finally saw it with the cast and crew, she was in tears. She couldn’t believe what was done to her role. Her introductory sequence was knocked off. Her death scene in the climax was cut. Her Mujra was reduced to half its original length. Chitrangda Singh shot for nearly 30 days for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. When she saw what remained of her role, she broke down and wept,” says the source.

One can understand Chitrangda’s angst. For nearly three years, she has been out of circulation. Her attempts at a comeback in Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz had ended in a fiasco. She was now looking forward to making a powerful impact in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 opposite Sanjay Dutt.

Sadly, her role was slashed, apparently to please the other leading lady. In the process, poor Dutt’s role also got slashed.

The result was for all to see.