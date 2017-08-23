Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.08.2017 | 7:37 PM IST

Indu Sarkar to open the 15th Annual Bollywood Festival in Norway

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indu-Sarkar-(4)

National award winning filmmaker, Madhur Bhandarkar‘s critically acclaimed film Indu Sarkar will open the 15th Annual Bollywood Festival Norway, 2017. This is the first time that the film will be screened outside India after its theatrical release on July 28.

Madhur Bhandarkar will be the guest of honour to the event and the festival shall be officially opened by the Norway culture minister Ms. Linda Catherine Hofstad Helleland. Madhur Bhandarkar will also be conducting a master class program where he will share his experience and give tips on filmmaking.

The festival starts from the September 8 with many prestigious names from the Indian film industry expected to grace the event.

