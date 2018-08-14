India’s Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta take off on this new mission this month

Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta are all set to collaborate for their next offering, an espionage thriller titled India’s Most Wanted. Like reported before, the film is inspired by true events and it unfolds the story of the mission that captured India’s most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid.

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who recently directed the Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid, has previously written and directed some taut narratives like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica. Speaking on the film, he said, “India’s Most Wanted is a film very close to my heart. It’s a script that I have been researching and writing for the past three years and I am eager to tell a story that needs to be told. I am glad to be working with the talented, sincere and hardworking Arjun Kapoor on this film and am also looking forward to my first collaboration with Fox Star Studios as the producing partner on this film.”

Arjun, who is very excited to collaborate with Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta said, “Raj Sir was the first director to call me after the release of my first film Ishaqzaade. Ever since then we’ve been wanting and waiting to collaborate. India’s Most Wanted is a film about real people and real incidents. Raj sir has his hand firm on the pulse of this genre. As an actor, I feel India’s Most Wanted is something that is extremely unique as a film; it’s a special and important story that needs to be told. Personally, I’m entering an uncharted territory with this genre. I am nervous and excited working on such an evocative and impactful film that every Indian needs to watch.”

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, says, “At Fox Star Studios, we are excited when we spot a special script. When Raj Kumar first narrated the story to us, we knew we had found that special story. Our excitement doubled when Arjun Kapoor agreed to be a part of this wonderful project. This is the story of our unknown everyday heroes that we want to bring to the big screen and there is no better person than Raj Kumar to direct this film.”

While the other cast details are yet to be revealed, India’s Most Wanted is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

