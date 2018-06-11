Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2018 | 10:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Imtiaz Ali may produce his next titled Side Heroes along with Reliance Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Few days ago, we had reported that Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment are coming together for many projects. However, no further details about the kind of films they will be producing etc. were discussed then. Now, recent reports have it that Imtiaz Ali is keen on producing a film tentatively titled Side Heroes.

Imtiaz Ali may produce his next titled Side Heroes along with Reliance Entertainment

Sources have been quoted in certain media reports claiming that the two producers are keen on taking ahead the film Side Heroes. In fact, they are also on a hunt for the actors who will play the leads. Although the sources have reportedly been asserting that no Bollywood stars will be a part of the film, it is being said that certain TV actors are being approached for the film.

If reports are to be believed, the film may feature four leads. If the deal with TV actors doesn’t work out, the makers may launch four new faces for the said film. Also, the director too is expected to be a debutant.

Side Heroes is said to be a youthful story revolving around a fun and frolic theme. The details of when the film will go on floor and others are yet to be finalized.

Also Read: Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali form Window Seat Films, LLP

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anil Kapoor APOLOGIZES to his mom on Salman…

ABC issues apology statement after Priyanka…

Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha…

Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan's Salute shoot has…

DOUBLE DHAMAKA! Salman Khan to shoot Dabangg…

Priyanka Chopra SLAMMED for her latest…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification