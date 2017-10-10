“I’m playing a very ENTERTAINING character in Thugs of Hindostan'” – Aamir Khan

“Thugs of Hindustan is a very big action adventure film. It’s not a realistic historic film. Period film hai 1790 ke kahaani hai, aur woh backdrop humne use kia hai,” informed Aamir Khan in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview with Faridoon Shahryar. “Kahaani fictional hai, aise kabhi hua nahi hai history meh jo hum kahaani dikha raha hai. It’s a fictional piece and it’s larger than life action adventure kind of film. Action – adventure is its genre. My character is very entertaining. I am playing a very entertaing character,” Aamir said.

The first look of Thugs of Hindostan that was revealed finds Aamir in an unforgettable look. “Victor has written some wonderful lines. All the characters are very beautifully written, Mr. Bachchan’s role, Fatima’s role, my role. These are the three key roles,” Aamir said. There’s Katrina Kaif as well. “Katrina Kaif, yes she’s also there. But in all fairness I don’t know if I can call it a lead role,” Aamir revealed. “I mean, Katrina has got 2 songs out of 3! So in that sense she has got an important part.”

There are reports that Fatima Sana Shaikh is paired opposite you. “Woh toh sab aap film mein dekhna. The story is about this girl, which is being played by Fatima. She’s playing the central role. The story is of Fatima,” Aamir signed off.