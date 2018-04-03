“I’m disappointing myself”, says Kapil Sharma who goes missing on his birthday

On April 2, when India’s most famous laughter provider Kapil Sharma turned a year older, he was nowhere to be found by his friends, well-wishers and fans. Kapil Sharma had gone completely underground for his birthday.

Indeed it was a quiet secluded birthday for Kapil with only his mother and faithful girlfriend Ginny for the company.” Says a friend, “He switched off his phones and he has even made his girlfriend Ginny switch off her phone, so no one can reach him. Kapil’s mother is in Mumbai from their hometown Amritsar. But apart from her, Kapil did not meet anyone on his birthday.”

To my repeated queries on his very special day here is what Kapil had to say, “There is nothing special about this day. I will consider my life special again when I can solve all the problems that are troubling me. I know I’ve created these problems for myself. I want my well-wishers and fans to pray for me. I know I’m disappointing them. I can feel it. I am disappointing myself.”

Kapil birthday wishes, “We should all be more honest with ourselves and not take anything in life for granted.”

