Did Ileana D’Cruz just confirm that she is married?

After her last hit Baadshaho, Ileana D’Cruz is all set to be seen with the same co-star yet again. In her next titled Raid, she plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. While the actress is undoubtedly kicked about the film, her recent interviews have only been creating an element of mystery around her personal life. The media is abuzz with questions on the actress’ marriage and this time around, once again, the actress conveniently dodged the question leaving us guessing!

It all started with a picture posted by her on Instagram. In the past, the actress has had no qualms in expressing her love for her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. However, she continues to remain tight lipped about the wedding. Ileana D’Cruz, who is quite active on social media, posted a picture in a rather silhouette style recently. While she did credit the photographer as Andrew, she captioned the word ‘hubby’ along with it.

This sent media in a frenzy with many questioning Ileana about being married to Andrew. Since then, the actress has refused to confirm her relationship status with Andrew. The actress continues to give mysterious statements wherein she neither confirms nor denies being married. According to recent reports, in an interview, when the actress was questioned about this picture, she maintained that it is exactly what you see.

In a rather vague statement, Ileana D’Cruz added that she doesn’t like to let many people into her life. However, she won’t hide anything or deny anything as of now. At the same time, she also asserted that she will not divulge as much as she wants to. She further requested media to not ask too many questions about her life.

Even when she was asked with the same question again, the actress responded to it saying that everything is out there. However, she refused to give a confirmation.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in Raid. She also confirmed that she has been approached on a biopic of Uzma Ahmed. Uzma is a strong female Indian national who decided to brave the hurdles of her life. However, Ileana is yet to give a nod to the said film.

