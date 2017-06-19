Bollywood Hungama
Ileana D'cruz dubs for 10-11 hours for Mubarakan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ileana D’cruz, who was last seen in a real-life based drama Rustom, will now be seen in a light-hearted family entertainer, Mubarakan.  As the trailer releases on June 20, we have learned an interesting thing about Ileana’s work in the film.

According to a source, Ileana D’cruz had a packed schedule when she started dubbing for the film. So due to hectic schedule, she would dub for straight 10-11 hours day. In order to keep the flow going, she chose to extend her dubbing hours and finished her work before the scheduled time.

When spoken to Ileana D’cruz, she said that it was difficult for her to speak Punjabi, initially. She was quite apprehensive about the dubbing for a film that has Anil Kapoor, who has played Punjabi characters so many times on screen. But, she pushed herself and sat with the writer to make sure she sounded authentic. Now, she is glad that she has become fluent in Punjabi.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2017.

