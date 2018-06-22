IIFA Rocks 2018: Shraddha Kapoor brings in the moon, a whole lot of stars and oodles of oomph!

She is the new age Kapoor kid on the block who is known for her petite frame, classic cute looks and sparks off those quintessentially girl-next-door vibes. While her on-screen persona comes across as demure, off-screen she seems intent bring back the good old cute back in the fashion circuit. Last year began on a high note for her with Ok Jaanu, she quickly followed it up with Half Girlfriend and Haseena Parkar. All along, she maintained a steady style tempo of roping in a promotional style that featured all things modish with a beauty game to boot. With an interesting line up of movies slated to release, Shraddha looks terrifically at ease with the style choices she makes that instantly strikes a chord with mere mortals like us endearing her and how! Our-kinda- girl, Shraddha has teamed up with fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri for her IIFA 2018 shenanigans. The actress indulged in some fun and frolicked around in a midnight inspired Reem Acra creation for the green carpet event of IIFA Rocks, a musical extravaganza in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is certainly not a Plain Jane but is often counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town for her penchant to pull off the trickiest of hues, silhouettes and cuts. While the otherwise fashion riddled industry dabbles in making a point for the sultry style, Shraddha’s innate and chic sense of style play is here to stay. Here is a closer look at her style, all the way from Bangkok – the official venue for the 19th edition of IIFA 2018.

Shraddha Kapoor – All The Stars Are Closer!

Styled by her go-to stylist Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha flaunted a black sheer and embellished Reem Acra creation.

The midnight inspired gown featured the crescent moon, stars and shimmer. She flaunted shoulder grazing earrings by Deepa Gurnani.

Makeup artist Shraddha Naik gave her grey smokey eyes, nude lips and a flawless even toned look.

Hairstylist Nikita Menon gave her textured hair lightly pinned on to one side.

Bollywood Hungama Style Take – Shraddha Kapoor

The midnight inspired creation by feted international designer Reem Acra definitely looks fun and adds an element of drama too. We love how Shraddha opted for a smokey eye makeup to compliment the outfit while the textured hair perfects the look.

On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor, Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. She will also be seen in Saaho opposite Baahubali star, Prabhas.