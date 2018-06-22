IIFA 2018: Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela celebrate Osian’s new vision to preserve cinema heritage

The most spectacular celebration of Indian Cinema, the19th edition of Nexa IIFA Awards, is finally underway as the crème de la crème of Bollywood descend on Bangkok, Thailand amid much fanfare. The star-studded 19th edition is going to be held at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre on the 22nd& 24th June.

Along with the mélange of glitz and glamour that symbolizes the IIFA Weekend & Awards, IIFA has partnered with institutionswhich promote the interests of the film industry. In a first of its kind collaboration between IIFA & Osian’s, India’s foremost Arts and cultural Institution & Auction House, a new vision for preserving cinema heritage has emerged.

The first-ever Cinema Heritage Auction outside of India that showcases vintage cinema memorabilia is being held by Osian’s in association with the IIFA Foundation at IIFA 2018. A glimpse of the memorabilia was displayed at the official IIFA press conferences held in Mumbai and Delhi as a precursor to the grand exhibition and auction to be held at the Marriott Marquis hotel between the 21st& 23rdof June. This auction is expected to significantly help increase the awareness and efforts towards the needs and value of preserving India’s cinematic heritage.

To gain an insight into the need and ways to preserve our cinematic heritage, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18 will converse with Founder & Chairman of Osian’s Neville Tuli, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on 23rd June 2018. They will be speaking on ‘The Globalisation of Indian Cinema’and ‘Preserving & Nurturing Cinematic Culture & Heritage.’

Commenting on this historic association, Wiz Andre Timmins, co-founder Director- Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the IIFA movement, said, “With this partnership with Osian’s, IIFA has taken a significant step in ensuring the preservation of the rich history of Indian Cinema. While IIFA has always travelled the world to try and bring people and cultures closer together, an important aspect of that is promoting our unique cinematic history in other countries. I’m sure the event will be a huge success and India’s cinematic heritage will be appreciated globally.”

Regarding the collaboration with IIFA, The Chairman of the Osian’s group, Neville Tuli, commented, “It is critical that leading institution with common objectives and values work together wherever possible. IIFA has built a wonderful and vibrant global platform and we are very pleased that it is focusing on the preservation of India’s cinematic heritage. For 25 years, we have focused our energies and work on taking forward this cause, having built the world’s largest achieved and liberal for the Indian and world cinemas and arts.”

In this connection, Neville Tuli will take part in a conversation with the film fraternity on preserving and nurturing cinematic heritage and culture at the Great hall of hotel Marriott Marquis Queens Park in Bangkok on 23rd June 2018 at 3pm. Indeed, the focus of the conversation will be on how we can radically influence.