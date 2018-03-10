IFFLA to screen Chandni as a tribute to late actress Sridevi

The Indian film industry lost one of the prolific actresses of her time, Sridevi, on February 24. The 54-year-old year actress died due to ‘accidental drowning in the bathtub due to unconsciousness.’ The funeral of Sridevi took place on February 28. The family visited Rameshwaram and Haridwar to immerse her ashes. As the family has resumed work after tragedy hit their family, various organizations and festivals are paying tribute to the late actress.

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Indian Film Festival (IFFLA) will remember Sridevi by screening one of the iconic films, Chandni. An official statement from the festival revealed that the gala will screen a 2K print of the 1989 hit Chandni, read a statement. Chandni starred Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor and their paired, till date, is considered one of the most iconic pairs of all time.

IFFLA line up will include 12 languages and a list of first and second-time filmmakers, including 11 women filmmakers. The festival will open with Manoj Bajpayee’s In The Shadows and close with Rima Das’ Village Rockstars. The festival will be held from April 11 to April 15.

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the rich variety of genre, style and skill that exists within the Indian filmmaking community. We are enormously proud to present this collection of exciting, inspiring, and challenging stories that are sure to make for a thrilling festival experience,” said Mike Dougherty, IFFLA’s Director of Programming, in an official statement.

Besides these films, the other films that will be screened at IFFLA are Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, The Hungry starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra, Nagraj Manjule’s short film An Essay of the Rain, Ben Rekhi’s The Ashram starring Kal Penn, Vaishali Sinha’s Ask The Sexpert and Nila Madhab Panda’s Kadvi Hawa.

