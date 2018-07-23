Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sidharth Shukla released on bail after his car crashed into three vehicles

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to fame with his stint in Balika Vadhu, made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s production, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor has been making headlines after his car accident in Mumbai. According to the reports, the actor was driving his BMW X5 on the New Link Road in Oshiwara when he lost control of the car and rammed three vehicles and jumped a divider. While the actor suffered minor injuries, one other person is reportedly injured in the accident. This incident took place around 6 in the evening on July 21.

As per reports, Sidharth Shukla was driving his car from the Mega Mall side in Mumbai when he lost control of his car. The car hit a pole first and then rammed into three vehicles. The reports even suggest his car’s airbags did not open. The police has registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar investigating the case said to ANI news in a statement, “We have registered a case against him. 1 person has been injured & 3 cars have been damaged. We have taken his blood sample. Further investigation is underway.”

Sidharth Shukla was taken into custody by police in Mumbai after the accident and sent for medical examination to check whether he was driving under influence. But, he was released on bail after he paid a penalty of Rs 5000. As of now, the investigation is underway.