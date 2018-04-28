Is Huma Qureshi doing Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next?

Huma Qureshi, who made her international debut last year, will next feature in the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. And while details of her Bollywood projects were being maintained under wraps, here’s some news on that front. Reports have it that the next film of Huma will be directed by Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Huma Qureshi, who has been dabbling with regional and international cinema, is known for her unconventional roles in Bollywood. And yet again, we hear that she is impressed with another such script written by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Recent reports suggest that the actress is yet to sign on the dotted line but has given her verbal nod for the same.

Sources have been quoted in these reports stating that Huma and Aniruddha have had a long discussion over the film. It is being said that the modalities are currently being worked out on the same and also that she will be signing on the dotted line soon.

As for the film itself, it has been learnt that it is hard-hitting drama inspired by real life incidents. But the plotline is yet to be revealed, with the rest of the casting still under process. In all likelihood, the film is supposed to go on floor sometime this year. An official announcement, we hear, is underway.

