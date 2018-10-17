Bollywood Hungama
Huge embarrassment for Vicky Kaushal

BySubhash K. Jha

The sense of shock and dismay grows in the Indian entertainment industry as the latest to be called out for sexual harassment is the reputed action director Sham Kaushal who happens to be the father of the  rising star-actor Vicky Kaushal.

Huge embarrassment for Vicky Kaushal

Sham Kaushal has been closely associated with Bollywood for over 4 decades. Most of the high-profile actors I spoke to refused to believe the charge. Said one actor, “I’ve worked with Shamji in  many films. There has never been any murmur  about him. See, someone like Subhash Ghai or  Sajid Khan…everyone knew about it. But this (the allegation against Sham Kaushal) is like a bolt from the blue. I don’t think it is true.”

A sense of disbelief runs through the industry regarding this latest allegation.

No one has so far stood up to defend Sham Kaushal’s reputation. But his actor-sons Vicky and Sunny are expected to speak up soon.

EXCLUSIVE: "It is a dream come true"- says Vicky Kaushal on working in Karan Johar's period drama Takht

