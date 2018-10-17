Huge embarrassment for Vicky Kaushal

The sense of shock and dismay grows in the Indian entertainment industry as the latest to be called out for sexual harassment is the reputed action director Sham Kaushal who happens to be the father of the rising star-actor Vicky Kaushal.

Sham Kaushal has been closely associated with Bollywood for over 4 decades. Most of the high-profile actors I spoke to refused to believe the charge. Said one actor, “I’ve worked with Shamji in many films. There has never been any murmur about him. See, someone like Subhash Ghai or Sajid Khan…everyone knew about it. But this (the allegation against Sham Kaushal) is like a bolt from the blue. I don’t think it is true.”

A sense of disbelief runs through the industry regarding this latest allegation.

No one has so far stood up to defend Sham Kaushal’s reputation. But his actor-sons Vicky and Sunny are expected to speak up soon.