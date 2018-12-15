Hug Of The Year: Kareena Kapoor Khan reaches out to Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput

Call it a sign of maturity. But when Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput met Shahid Kapoor’s erstwhile significant other Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal wedding this week, the past was washed away in an impulsive moment of warmth.

An invitee, who saw the exchange, says, “It was so heartening to see Kareena spontaneously hug Mrs. Shahid Kapoor. We could see it was a moment of genuine warmth. They spoke warmly for a while before moving away to mingle with other guests.”

For those who came in late Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for nearly three years when Kareena met Saif Ali Khan and Shahid moved on to a relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

It looks like this is the season for Kareena to make peace with Shahid Kapoor’s love life. While the hug for wife Mira Rajput is noted, Kareena will also be seen sharing Koffee With Priyanka Chopra on Karan Johar’s show in a few days.