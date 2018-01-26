Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to release on 25th January 2019

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier won the hearts of the audiences on the Republic Day weekend with Agneepath in 2012 and Kaabil in 2017, considers the date as a perfect opportunity to release Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan’s first ever biopic based on the life of mathematician genius Anand Kumar will now be releasing on 25th January 2019. The actor who was earlier scheduled to arrive with YRF‘s action thriller along with Tiger Shroff on 25th January will now be treating the audience with Super 30 instead.

YRF graciously accommodated Hrithik Roshan to keep one of the most sought-after release dates. The audience will be up for a treat on Republic Day next year, as a star like Hrithik Roshan will be presenting yet another content driven film after the top grosser films.

Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher’s character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.