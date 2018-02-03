Hrithik Roshan’s Anand Kumar bio-pic gets its villain in Pankaj Tripathy

The very talented Pankaj Tripathy will play the main antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 the bio-pic on the world-renowned Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan who plays the mathematician would be spending time with Tripathy who has a natural flair for cow-belt dialects. Says a source, “Pankaj is very naturally a North Indian bloke. Although he is from Uttar Pradesh he doesn’t have to make an effort to sound like a Bihari. In fact many in the Super 30 team thought Pankaj was the perfect actor to play Anand Kumar. They resemble one another in body and speech. But the director Vikas Behl wanted a superstar for Anand Kumar’s role to bring the audiences in to watch the motivational story of the maths genius from a humble background who coaches underprivileged but brilliant maths students free of cost.”

Pankaj who had an amazing 2017 with much-lauded performances in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Gurgaon says he is happy to be part of the film. “Every character every role is equally important to me. It doesn’t matter whether I play the hero or villain. I will look for the core of the character and play it as honestly as I can.”