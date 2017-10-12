Has the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff film been INSPIRED from a JACKIE CHAN flick?

Siddharth Anand’s last film Bang Bang was an official remake of Knight And Day. Now buzz in B-Town is that his next as-yet-untitled flick, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and produced by Aditya Chopra, has been inspired by the Chinese film, The Drunken Master (1978). The comedy martial arts film, directed by Yuen Woo-ping, and starring Jackie Chan, Yuen Siu-tien, and Hwang Jang Lee, was a success at the Hong Kong box office.

Says a trade source, “The Drunken Master revolves around a young, mischievous martial arts exponent, who is always getting into trouble. To punish him for his behavior and train harder in martial arts, his father arranges for his training under an extremely strict and harsh trainer. But he runs away and it turns into a battle of wits between his master and him. Finally after a series of encounters, the young boy makes his way back to the training program to learn a new form of martial arts from his master. There’s comedy, action and lots of entertainment in The Drunken Master. In Siddharth’s film, buzz is that the script has been slightly changed – both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff play cops and the senior actor is also his mentor and then it’s a game of one-upmanship and how they both pit their wits against each other and try to do beat the other at their own game and yet gain in lessons is what it’s about. The script is being finalized right now.”

Earlier when the film was announced on social media a few days ago, Hrithik Roshan had posted on Twitter to Tiger Shroff, “A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesn’t teach his student.” In return, Tiger had retorted back, “Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes.”

We asked YRF whether Siddharth Anand’s next with Hrithik and Tiger has been inspired from or is a remake of the Korean film, The Drunken Master. The YRF spokesperson says, “The film is not inspired by or a remake of any film. It is a completely original script.”