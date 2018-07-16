Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff face-off pushed to October; Hrithik needs to get back in shape

Flab may be fab when you are playing a gym-liberated Bihari mathematician. But when you have to face one of the fittest young actors of Bollywood, you need to get back into shape. This, Hrithik Roshan realized while putting on kilos to play mathematician Anand Kumar in the bio-pic Super 30. Having got into character, Hrithik now needs some time to shed the weight and become as fine fit and sinewy as…well, Hrithik Roshan.

The actor will take a break to get into fighting-fit shape after he completes Super 30 this month. Says a source close to the development, “Hrithik needs at least a couple of months to get back into shape for his film with Tiger. The film has been pushed to October to give him time. This film will see him get into hand-to-hand combats with Tiger.”

Says Tiger Shroff enthusiastically, “Hrithik Sir is my idol and role-model. To share the screen with him is a dream-come-true for me. I can’t wait for the film to start. We’ve a lot of fights together on screen. And I wonder how I will manage them because I am his greatest fan, and I can’t see myself confronting him physically. I will have to make myself strong from within to be able to take on my childhood idol.”

The film to be directed by Siddharth Anand (who directed Hrithik in Bang Bang) and produced by Yash Raj Films will open on October 2, 2019.