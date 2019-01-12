Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.01.2019 | 9:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to release on July 26, 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the makers of Super 30 released the posters on the teacher’s day, it created immense buzz and excitement among the fans. The movie Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to release on July 26, 2019

Hrithik Roshan took to his twitter handle and announced, “Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019. बहुत जल्द समय बदलने वाला है! @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @mrunal0801 @TheAmitSadh @nandishsandhu @super30film”

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and his education programme which educated many underprivileged students in Patna for the IIT-JEE examination. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of Super 30 on the eve of teacher’s day which has created a lot of anticipation across all platforms.   

The hard-hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines ‘Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..’ giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Patna based teacher. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in the supporting cast.

Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 being given some super changes

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

KGF actor Yash strongly CONDEMNS fan…

Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone listed most…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New…

Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone…

Prernaa Arora spends her birthday in custody

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification