Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to release on July 26, 2019

Ever since the makers of Super 30 released the posters on the teacher’s day, it created immense buzz and excitement among the fans. The movie Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.





Hrithik Roshan took to his twitter handle and announced, “Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019. बहुत जल्द समय बदलने वाला है! @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @mrunal0801 @TheAmitSadh @nandishsandhu @super30film”



Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and his education programme which educated many underprivileged students in Patna for the IIT-JEE examination. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of Super 30 on the eve of teacher’s day which has created a lot of anticipation across all platforms.



The hard-hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines ‘Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..’ giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Patna based teacher. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in the supporting cast.



Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

