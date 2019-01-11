Bollywood Hungama
Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 being given some super changes

BySubhash K. Jha

The biopic on Bihar’s world-renowned mathematician just got bigger. The producers have decided to hold the film back to give it a more definitive and comprehensive look and a more complete overview of the protagonist’s life story. Says a source close to the producer, “They are likely to shoot further, add incidents to the Anand Kumar saga that were not used earlier. Anand Kumar is not just a great mathematician. There are many sides to his personality that were not fully explored in the bio-pic. They are now looking at expanding the bandwidth of the bio-pic.”

Anand Kumar says he’s all for the expansion of the plot. “Many things have happened. I was attacked from many sides. Recently my brother suffered a road accident which I suspect to be a deliberate attempt on his life. I have many enemies, as all successful people do. But I have many more well-wishers than ill-wishers. I want all of this to be there in the film.”

Hrithik Roshan is also agreeable to the enhancement in the bio-pic. One thing is for sure. This won’t be just another namby-pamby bio-pic exercise in glorification. Says Anand, “People will get to see the real Anand Kumar in Super 30. Hrithik has not just played me. He has understood my lifelong mission to provide learning to underprivileged students.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Kabir Khan to step in for Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30

