Hrithik Roshan to star in Prabhu Deva’s South remake?

Fans of superstar Hrithik Roshan are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next film. While during the promotions of his last release, father and producer Rakesh Roshan did assert that they are contemplating on kick starting Krrish 4, the film, reportedly, is still in its early stages. From what we hear, Hrithik is all set to do a film before he decides to take forward the superhero franchise.

According to recent reports, Hrithik Roshan is all set to join hands with choreographer turned actor turned filmmaker Prabhu Deva. Moreover, it is being said that the forthcoming venture is a remake of a Telugu film but the details are currently being kept under wraps. Neither Hrithik Roshan nor Prabhu Deva has divulged anything about the film by far.

Previously other superstars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have collaborated with Prabhu Deva for South remakes. Now, with two marvellous dancers coming together for a film, we wonder if we will get to witness a big dance-off on the big screen.