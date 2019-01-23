Hrithik Roshan RESUMES SHOOTING for the YRF film with Tiger Shroff (details inside)

Hrithik Roshan has two major movies coming up. While one is a biopic on the mathematician Anand Kumar called Super 30, the other one is yet untitled film helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Hrithik had taken a short break as he was busy with his dad Rakesh Roshan’s surgery and cancer therapy. Hrithik had prioritised his dad’s treatment over everything else and therefore was unable to shoot the movie with Tiger Shroff but now, since Rakesh Roshan has completed his treatment, he is back on the film. He even took to Twitter to thank everyone who prayed for his filmmaker father. He wrote, “And he’s up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day.” Now that Papa Roshan is alright, Hrithik can concentrate on his film.

It has been a while since we saw Hrithik Roshan on the big screen. His last film was Kaabil which came out in 2017. It will be interesting to see him in two very different roles in near future. While in Super 30, he plays a very gritty, intense role, he would be seen as a typical commercial hero in the movie with Tiger Shroff. It will also be interesting to see the two dancing stars share screen space with each other. The film will have oodles of action and dance.

On personal front, he just celebrated his birthday a few days ago and seems to be in a very good place with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan with whom he has been going on joint vacations all through the year.

Also Read: Throwback: Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrate New Year circa 2003