Hrithik Roshan receives written apology from Tommy Hilfiger

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Kaabil, was recently left miffed when his picture along with his kids was used by fashion major Tommy Hilfiger for its ad campaign without his permission. In fact, the actor took to social media to lash out on the brand when he came across the picture of him having a good time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan is often spotted going on holidays with his kids and he also keeps his fans updated about his trips on social media. One such picture went viral when Tommy Hilfiger used it for an ad campaign to promote its range of apparels and accessories for kids. While the incident came to light a couple of days before Valentine’s Day, we now hear that Tommy Hilfiger has sent a written apology to the superstar.

Reportedly, the letter was from the founder Tommy himself who wrote that he was remorseful and embarrassed about the whole episode and also apologized for his team’s faux pas. We also hear that he was all praises for the actor’s work. On the other hand, it has been learnt that Hrithik was impressed with Tommy’s humble and chivalrous gesture.

For the uninitiated, let us remind you that Hrithik Roshan, himself owns a fashion brand titled HRX that has gained popularity amongst the Indian audience. On the Bollywood front, Hrithik is apparently gearing up for the fourth instalment of his superhero series Krrish 4.