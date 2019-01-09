Hrithik Roshan and Rajesh Roshan inform Rakesh Roshan is recovering well after cancer surgery

A day ago, Hrithik Roshan informed that his father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma. It is cancer caused by uncontrolled growth of abnormal squamous cells. In a post shared by Hrithik, he and father were smiling post the gym session after which they headed to hospital for surgery. Hrithik wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”

As many celebrities came forward to send their wishes for his speedy recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished that the veteran actor – filmmaker will face the surgery with utmost courage. “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N,” he wrote. Responding to him, Hrithik informed that his father is doing well after the surgery. “Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well,” he added.

Rajesh Roshan, music composer and brother of Rakesh Roshan, too informed that they were tensed but the entire family was in hospital during the surgery. He is better now and recovering. He is hoping that Rakesh Roshan will be up in the next three days and will be discharged soon from the hospital.

Rakesh Roshan, who was a star himself, has been very pivotal in shaping Hrithik Roshan’s career. The actor – filmmaker launched Hrithik in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which became a huge hit. Since then, they have collaborated on several projects including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2, Krrish 3. Rakesh Roshan is set to direct the fourth instalment in the franchise as well.

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. ???????? https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Surgery done & all, I am back home on Friday or Saturday” – Rakesh Roshan