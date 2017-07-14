Hrithik Roshan to play SHIVA in the adaptation of Immortals of Meluha, to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

He is known for his ‘Greek-god’ looks and he went on to become the first superhero of Bollywood, Krrish. So when Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to follow the story of Immortals of Meluha by adapting it for the big screen, we hear that he first decided to go to Hrithik Roshan for the same.

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is busy with another epic drama Padmavati, found his Lord Shiva in Hrithik Roshan for his next historic drama – an adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s bestselling book Immortals of Meluha. Let us remind you that Karan Johar was planning to produce something similar with Shuddhi under his banner Dharma Productions. However, the film went on to change its leading cast more than thrice with the producer finally deciding to shelve it.

On the other hand, it is being said that recently the rights for the film has changed hands from Karan Johar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the latter will soon commence work on the same once he wraps up his current work commitments.

As for the book, Immortals of Meluha is a part of trilogy that includes Secret Of The Nagas and The Oath of The Vayuputhras. The film follows the life of Shiva, who the Meluhans assume to be their savior Neelkanth and it is followed by his love for Sati and traces a journey as he fights to save the people he loves.

However, neither Sanjay Leela Bhansali nor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently holidaying in the US, has made an official announcement on the same.