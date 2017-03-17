Hrithik Roshan to perform at Sonu Sood’s first Bollywood show in Dubai

After venturing into film production, Sonu Sood, who is kicked about his latest projects, wants to expand his banner and has decided to venture into event management. Yes, the actor-producer’s first Bollywood based show is all set to be held in Dubai, today on March 17.

Amongst performers from the industry, it includes Hrithik Roshan who being Sonu Sood’s good friend has come on board for the same. Besides him, the show will also have rapper Badshah, singer Neeti Mohan and composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. Reportedly, there will also be an act where Hrithik and Badshah will rap together. Hrithik Roshan, we hear, will be performing on recent chartbusters like ‘Tu Meri’ (Bang Bang) as well as his all-time hits like ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ (Kaho Na Pyar Hai).

Further talking about the show, Sonu also added that they have planned the session with Hrithik to be interactive with the audience and that some of them may even get a chance to shake a leg with the superstar on stage.

On the other hand, speaking about how his long-standing dream has come true, Sonu Sood reminisced about his college days when he first organized a fashion-show in Nagpur when he was 17. He also feels that this is the perfect time for him to go ahead with his dream of organizing Bollywood related events and is eagerly looking forward for his latest project.