Hrithik Roshan and family are going through a difficult phase

It’s not been an easy phase for the Roshan family starting with daughter Sunaina’s broken marriage and then her fight with cancer, then son Hrithik Roshan’s ostensibly rocksteady marriage with Sussanne Khan fell apart, shocking all of the couple’s friends. Soon after, Hrithik got into an open ugly war with Kangana Ranaut in what looked a relationship gone horribly wrong.

And now comes the news of Rakesh Roshan’s health scare. Says a friend, “Uss parivar ko kissiki nazar lag gayi. They are so health conscious, so into everything wholesome and natural. It’s been one setback after another for the Roshans. They may not show it. But Rakesh and (wife) Pinky were very upset when Sussanne quit the marriage with Hrithik. Then when Kangana launched an all-guns-blazing attack on Hrithik’s personal life it was a real low-blow as far as his father was concerned.”

Rakesh Roshan always a strong and healthy man has shaken all his friends with his health setback. A very close friend reveals, “Rakeshji has always been as strong as a bull. At 69 he goes to the gym every day, eats only the most healthy food. First his best friend Rishi Kapoor and now Rakesh Roshan, why the streak of health setbacks in Bollywood?”

Hrithik’s career too seems to be suffering some low blows. His ambitious bio-pic Super 30 became embroiled in an unsavoury controversy when the film’s director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment.

Ironically, Hrithik himself claims to be a victim of harassment and trauma in the Kangana case.

