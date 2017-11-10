Hottie Amy Jackson bats for organic farming

Amy Jackson seems to be inspired by R Madhavan’s love for organic farming! The gorgeous actress, who is looking forward to her mega-venture 2.0 featuring megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is the latest addition to the list of celebrities, who have taken up organic farming.

Amy Jackson is looking to buy a huge plot of land in the London countryside, where she wants to grow her own vegetables and fruits. Incidentally, it was Amy’s mother who motivated her to follow an organic diet.

Amy Jackson informs, “My mom swears by organic produce. I never thought I would do this, but now, I really want to eat and live healthy. I guess the saying, ‘You are what you eat’, is right. I am looking forward to it.”