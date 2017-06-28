Hot air balloons with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s images to float over Hollywood sign to promote 2.0

By now we all know that Akshay Kumar will soon be seen playing a negative character in the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Though the film which is still a long way from release already has managed to generate tremendous hype, we hear that the makers have planned a rather unique promotional strategy for the film.

It is learnt that hot air balloons sporting images of the southern superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will be seen floating over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles to generate awareness of the film. If that wasn’t all, apart from the balloons in LA, we hear that the makers of 2.0 also plan on have hot air balloons float over other key strategic locations in London, Dubai, San Francisco, Europe, Australia and various other cities in India.

While the sight of massive hot air balloons with Rajinikanth and Akshay’s images on them will definitely be a sight to behold, the film itself that is directed by S. Shankar also stars Amy Jackson and is slated to release on October 18 this year.