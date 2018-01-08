Honeypreet Insan’s mother slaps Rakhi Sawant with a Rs. 5 crore defamation case

A lot of brouhaha was created in August 2017 last year when controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, known for his MSG film series, was jailed for 20 years by a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, amidst lot of violence and madness. Once the jail sentence was announced, another controversial personality, Rakhi Sawant, announced that she’ll be acting in a film based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan and that she’ll be playing the role of Honeypreet Insan. Rakhi also claimed that she knows Honeypreet since seven or eight years. Moreover, Rakhi Sawant made a shocking confession that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was sexually interested in her and it was Honeypreet who had warned him to not get involved with her as she could spell trouble for him in future.

Now it has come to light that Honeypreet Insan’s mother Asha Taneja has sent a Rs. 5 crore defamation notice to Rakhi Sawant. Honeypreet used to call herself the adopted daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan. The mother has said that Rakhi has defamed her daughter and has asked Rakhi to apologise for defaming Honeypreet within 30 days. The notice was sent by Asha Taneja through her advocate Momin Malik.

The film that Rakhi Sawant is making is titled Ab Hoga Insaaf. She has promised that with this film, she’ll expose the self-styled godman like never before.

Honeypreet Insan came to limelight with the third film of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, MSG The Warrior: Lion Heart, in which she was seen as an actress. She then acted and co-directed the godman’s next film, Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab. She also co-directed Jattu Engineer but didn’t act in this final film of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan that hit the theatres.