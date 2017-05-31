HOLY CRAP! Sunny Leone’s private plane almost crashed

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were travelling through Maharashtra in a private plane when they almost crashed. The near fatal accident is being put down to the recent weather changes in Maharashtra.

Apparently on Wednesday morning, Sunny Leone and her team encountered bad weather due to which they had to make emergency landing in a remote area. The tragedy of the plane crash was averted and everyone from the team safely made an emergency landing. In a video featuring her husband and team, Sunny informed that they all landed safely without any injuries and now they were heading to a hotel in a car. She captioned the video saying, “Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God!”

Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/9jhTQ1arHX — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Later in a series of tweets, Sunny Leone thanked the pilots for being aware of the situation and taking drastic measures. She wrote, “Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!”

Well, it’s a relief to know Sunny Leone is safe and escaped the tragic incident.

Back on the film front, while Sunny Leone was last seen playing herself in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor, she will next be seen making a special appearance in Baadshaho and later in the film Tera Intezaar where she will share screen space with Arbaaz Khan.