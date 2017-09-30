Bollywood Hungama
Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary signs a film with Sajid Nadiadwala

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saket Chaudhary, who is riding high on the success of Hindi Medium, is all set for his next project. While his next project was touted to be the sequel to his recent hit Hindi Medium, now we hear that he has signed a film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Post Hindi Medium, there were reports about his next being the second instalment of the film. However, now with this project too in the pipeline, it remains to be seen which one will go on floor first. As for his film with Sajid Nadiadwala, the venture is currently in very initial stages.

When asked the genre he would be exploring, Saket Chaudhary told Bollywood Hungama, “I don’t know yet. I have a couple of ideas shortlisted let’s see which ones pan out.” From casting details to the story, the film in question has a long way to go.  The Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects director however asserted that his next will have nothing to do with any kind of ‘side effects’.

As for Hindi Medium 2, that too will take time to roll. “That conversation is in a very initial stage too,” added Saket.

