Himesh Reshammiya MARRIES Sonia Kapoor; First pic out!

Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with long time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last night in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the singer-actor’s residence. The ceremony was a close knit affair with just close family and friends, including Himesh’s parents and his son Swaym.

Himesh excited to embark on this new journey mentioned “I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her.” While his lovely bride in pink gushed, “Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him.”

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. Post marriage, Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.

For the uninitiated, Himesh Reshammiya parted ways with wife of 22 years last year. There were rumours that Sonia was the reason for their divorce but Himesh’s ex wife silenced the trolls by giving out a following statement, giving blessing to Sonia and Himesh. She wrote, “Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

