Here’s why we will see Anil Kapoor crooning the Shammi Kapoor chartbuster ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ in Fanney Khan

Well, the trailer of Fanney Khan gave us a deeper insight to the story of the life of the protagonist Anil Kapoor. The film features him as a singer in an orchestra and while the trailer gives a glimpse of his die-hard fandom for Lata Mangeshkar, let us tell you that he also loves yet another legendary singer Mohammad Rafi and will be seen crooning to some of his iconic chartbusters. One amongst them that will feature in the film is ‘Badan Pe Sitare Lapate Hue’.

The popular Shammi Kapoor chartbuster from his 1969 film Prince that also stars yesteryear diva Vyjayantimala, will be a part of Fanney Khan. However, the song will not be recreated in any sense except the video and the voice. Anil Kapoor will be seen singing the original song with its original music but the voice is given by Sonu Nigam.

Speaking on the same, debutant director of Fanney Khan, Atul Manjrekar stated in reports that Sonu’s name was suggested by Anil Kapoor himself and he will be able to do justice to this late Rafi number. On the other hand, also elaborating on the song, Manjrekar reportedly mentioned that the film that features Anil Kapoor as an orchestra musician will have the actor playing the role of a Rafi and Shammi Kapoor fan.

Atul described his character as someone who idolizes and worships these two legendary stars and he will also be performing some iconic Shammi Kapoor moves too. Furthermore, referring to this as more of a tribute to the veteran singer and actor, he added that Anil too was excited to do this number.

He went on to speak about how Anil Kapoor’s father Surinder Kapoor has worked with Shammi Kapoor in the past and how Anil as a child would not only love to meet him but also often sing and dance to ‘Badan Pe Sitare’. So this was one of the main reasons why this evergreen B-town star immediately agreed when he was presented with this opportunity.

As for Fanney Khan, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand amongst others. It is produced under banners Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and T-Series and is slated to release on August 3.