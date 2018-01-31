Here’s how this wedding will bring together Anil Kapoor and the Ambanis

Anil Kapoor has had a long career in Bollywood and he continues to enjoy his role as an actor and a producer. But in his three decade long career, he has collaborated with Tina Ambani [Munim] for Yudh and now the two are all set to become relatives.

Anil Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah and Tina Ambani’s niece Antara are all set to tie the knot this year. Mohit, who is Anil Kapoor’s sister Reena Marwah’s son and Antara, who is Tina’s sister Bhavana Motiwala’s daughter, are planning a big fat Indian wedding in coming February.

Although the details are strictly kept under wraps, it is being said that the impending wedding will be held in Dubai. The wedding that will bring together two different cultures that is Punjabis and Gujaratis will reportedly see the Ambanis doing some ‘balle balle’ along with the Kapoors.

The wedding will also be a star studded one with cousins of Mohit Marwah like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor being a part of the lavish affair too.