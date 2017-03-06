Here’s what Vivek Oberoi has planned for Women’s Day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Here’s what Vivek Oberoi has planned for Women’s Day news

He may not be frequently appearing on the big screen but Vivek Oberoi continues with his philanthropic work. With Women’s Day just around the corner, now the actor has a special surprise up his sleeve for the day.

The actor will be doing something nice for the women staff working in his company. If sources are to be believed, the large-hearted actor will be giving special hampers to women employees. It’s learnt that the hamper will include a diary, pen book, perfume, branded coffee mug and laptop bag on March 8.

Talking about it, Vivek added, “Women around the world have made their mark in multiple fields. Today, no office is complete without women. This is just a small gesture to celebrate their success and achievements.”

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins Best Actress award for Sarbjit at an international film festival news

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins Best Actress award…

Abu Azmi mocks Karan Johar for opting surrogacy news

Abu Azmi mocks Karan Johar for opting surrogacy

Former actress Sonu Walia files FIR after being harassed with obscene videos and calls news

Former actress Sonu Walia files FIR after being…

Raabta-news

Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta…

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos gets pushed to July 2017 news

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos…

Anushka Sharma to endorse Polaroid eyewear

Anushka Sharma to endorse Polaroid eyewear?

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification