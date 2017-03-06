Here’s what Vivek Oberoi has planned for Women’s Day

He may not be frequently appearing on the big screen but Vivek Oberoi continues with his philanthropic work. With Women’s Day just around the corner, now the actor has a special surprise up his sleeve for the day.

The actor will be doing something nice for the women staff working in his company. If sources are to be believed, the large-hearted actor will be giving special hampers to women employees. It’s learnt that the hamper will include a diary, pen book, perfume, branded coffee mug and laptop bag on March 8.

Talking about it, Vivek added, “Women around the world have made their mark in multiple fields. Today, no office is complete without women. This is just a small gesture to celebrate their success and achievements.”