Here’s how Vivek Oberoi has CONTRIBUTED to the cause of a Tobacco Free world this time

Just a few hours earlier, we had reported about Ayushmann Khurrana taking up the initiative to spread awareness about the side-effects of smoking. Another actor who has been working towards a tobacco free world is Vivek Oberoi. The actor, in fact, has been extending support to such initiatives since 15 years. Accompanying the actor, in this endeavor, was also veteran actor Anupam Kher. He too encouraged the idea of staying off smoking.

Vivek Anand Oberoi is known for a lot of his philanthropic work. The actor, known for his kind-hearted nature, has been associated with several noble causes including girl child education among others. He serves as the anti-tobacco spokesperson for World Health Organization and is also associated with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for more than a decade. And today, at the press conference on World No Tobacco Day, Vivek addressed a huge crowd on the same subject.

Vivek Oberoi addressed an audience on the consequences of tobacco consumption, urging them to go tobacco free not just at their work stations but as an overall lifestyle alteration. Addressing the crowd, Vivek said, “I’ve been associated with CPAA for more than a decade and it has been a wonderful journey. It has been an incredible journey. I’m grateful to the family of CPAA that they made me part of their family which has changed my life for the better.”

Vivek, who has even experimented on the digital platform with his recent web-series Inside Edge, has been keeping extremely busy juggling between work commitments including a show by Balaji and one for Zee TV. In spite of his busy schedule, Vivek definitely takes time out to be part of the cause that he truly believes in.

