Here’s where Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez will shoot a romantic number for Judwaa 2

Besides recreating iconic chartbusters like ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from the 90s Judwaa, the makers have decided to add a couple of more tracks but original ones for the contemporary remake of the film. One amongst them is a romantic track, the shooting for which will kick start soon.

Although we aren’t aware of the title of the song, we hear that the said number will be extensively shot in Portugal. In fact, a team working on the film will be flying to the picturesque locations for a recee around mid-June to finalize the details. Moreover, the makers are also on a lookout for a choreographer for the same and as soon as they lock in the details of the same, the rehearsals too will start.

From what we hear, the song will be picturised on the leading trio of the film, that is, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez. Let us remind you that Varun plays a double role for the first time in this film.

As of now, however, the actors are working on their respective other projects, wherein Varun will reportedly start work on Shiddat opposite Alia Bhatt and he is been speculated to have signed Sriram Raghavan’s next. Taapsee Pannu will be focusing on her South projects after the success of the Bollywood film Naam Shabana this year and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon start promoting her film with Sidharth Malhotra, A Gentleman.