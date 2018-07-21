Here’s the truth about Ranbir Kapoor playing Munnabhai’s Circuit

Arshad Warsi can breathe easy. There is no move afoot to bring in Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt’s buddy-sidekick in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai series. A source close to the series says, “It will always be Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munnabhai and Circuit. Some writer somewhere got excited about seeing Hirani and Ranbir work together again after Sanju and decided on their behalf that they’re doing Munnabhai together. But the truth is, there is no script for the next Munnabhai film yet. Writer Abhijat Joshi has been asked to work on the next Munnabhai film. But he’s yet to crack a subject.”

The source also reveals that since the next Munnabhai film will take time, Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor may collaborate for another film. “But not Munnabhai. That will be with Dutt and Warsi only,” affirms the source.

Not too many know that initially producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had approached Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Oberoi to play Munnabhai and Circuit in the Munnabhai series. Once Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were on board for the two roles there was no looking back.

