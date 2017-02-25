Here’s why Tabu turned down Golmaal Again

Almost a month ago we had reported that Tabu will be seen in a Rohit Shetty film in a genre that she is rarely associated with. She has given a nod to the fourth instalment of the director’s famous franchise Golmaal. But now we hear that the actress had initially turned down Golmaal Again.

Tabu is one of the critically acclaimed actresses of the country and is known for her choice of unconventional roles. While her role in Golmaal 4 wasn’t extensive, it was written in the lines of a special appearance. We hear that the actress wasn’t convinced about it and had to turn it down when Rohit Shetty approached her. The role was said to be that of an astrologer who makes funny predictions of sorts.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty was certain to have the actress on board for this role and asked her for some time. That’s when he decided to re-write the character along with his team of writers. He later approached the actress with the modifications made and it is being said that she immediately agreed. Reportedly, the role is now meatier with more shades.

Golmaal Again stars Parineeti Chopra and Ajay Devgn along with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.