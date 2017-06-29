Here’s why Tabu thinks she is single because of Ajay Devgn

Tabu and Ajay Devgn came together on the big screen after more than a decade recently and now they have kick started the shoot of yet another project together, Golmaal Again. While the duo will be exploring the genre of comedy for the first time together in this film, when Tabu recently got to talking about her equation with Ajay Devgn, she had a few rather interesting revelations to make.

Before we move on with the Tabu – Ajay bond, let us also remind you that the two have been childhood friends. Ajay Devgn was the neighbour of her cousin Sameer Arya and the two of them share a great equation for about 25 years. In fact, the actress recently stated that she is basically single because of Ajay Devgn.

Explaining her statement further, Tabu reportedly revealed that as kids Sameer and Ajay were ‘big bullies’ who would often spy on her and her guy friends. Talking about their protective nature, she mentioned that they have even threatened to beat some of them when they were caught talking to her. She jokingly added that she hopes Ajay repents his deeds, now that she is single. However, she was quick to maintain that she has given her marriage responsibility to Ajay.

Tabu continued to praise Ajay as one of her closest friends and their affectionate bond. In fact, she further added that although she hasn’t romanced Ajay in the latest films as of now, her next with Luv Ranjan will bring back see the Vijaypath couple romancing once again. On the other hand, not divulging too many details about her role, Tabu maintained that her character in Golmaal Again is the more serious and credible one while it is her co-stars who will be seen goofing around in the film.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Golmaal Again also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu as well as Parineeti Chopra.