Here’s why Taapsee Pannu is all set to move the court again

She played a victim in Pink who is dragged to court as she defends herself against the stereotypes and prejudices of the society. And now Taapsee Pannu will be yet again seen in the court defending and arguing but this time as a lawyer.

After her action packed role in Naam Shabana, Taapsee will once again be back in a powerful role as a lawyer in the Abhinay Deo directorial. Although we aren’t of all the details of the character, we hear that the actress has not only given a nod but will start prepping for the film soon. In fact, we hear that the actress will start training for the same at least a month before it goes on floor. As far as the other casting details are concerned, the makers are currently in search of the male lead for the film.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is currently busy with the comic caper Judwaa 2, a remake of the Salman Khan starrer by the same name. With Varun Dhawan playing a double role in the film, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the other leading lady. However, we hear that the actress has taken off for a trip to Norway before she kickstarts the Portugal schedule for the film.

Meanwhile, director of her forthcoming film Abhinay Deo recently wrapped up the shoot of Raita which stars Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari in the lead.

Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu starrer, Abhinay’s untitled film will commence shooting from October this year.