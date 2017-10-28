Here’s-why-Taapsee-Pannu-is-pretty-kicked-about-her-next-film

Just a few weeks ago we had reported that Taapsee Pannu, who is on a career high with the success of Judwaa 2, has signed two films belonging to varied genres – the thriller Mulk and Shaad Ali’s upcoming sports drama. While in one she plays a lawyer, the other features her as a hockey player. Hence, the actress will be undergoing extensive training for the latter.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu shares a childhood connection with hockey. While she herself isn’t very acquainted with the sport, her father has been a hockey champ. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I have seen pictures of my father who played hockey representing Delhi University. Never thought at that point I will ever hold a hockey stick. I have always loved sports in general but never tried hockey. It’s so coincidental that eventually when I got to play a sportsperson on screen I got to play a hockey player. I am having a great time learning the sport and I’m sure this will be one film my dad will be very keen to watch.”

The film in question which is based on hockey player Sandeep Singh will have her paired opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Showering praises on the actor-singer, Taapsee not only appreciated his talents but also asserted that they will share a great chemistry on screen. The reason she believes is because she thinks that they are polar opposites – Diljit, she stated, is shy and introvert whereas she considers herself to be a talkative one.

At the same time, Taapsee revealed about the fun she has been having on the sets of her forthcoming film Mulk. The film will see her reuniting with her Chashme Baddoor co-star Rishi Kapoor. Giving us a glimpse of the super fun she has been having whilst shooting for the film in Lucknow, the actress is all praises for the warm hospitality she has been receiving. The actress spoke about her love for food and will also be trying out red meat since she is open to eat them only in this region. Taapsee is also happy about receiving home cooked food during the shoot schedule.

On the other hand, with all the fun she had whilst shooting Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu also expressed her fondness for commercial films. In fact, she even mentioned that she is keeping her fingers crossed as she hopes to sign her next commercial film by next year.