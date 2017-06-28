Here’s why Taapsee Pannu collaborated with the group East India Comedy

Taapsee Pannu may have been shooting for her film Judwaa 2 but the actress decided to do something out of the box besides acting this time. After a couple of serious roles of late, Taapsee will be doing comedy in her next but before that she decided to collaborate with an online stand-up comedy group – East India Comedy.

East India Comedy, who perform many comedy shows across the country, has now come up with a new series called EIC vs Bollywood where every week they do a panel discussion with a Bollywood celebrity in front of a live audience. While the audience is unaware of who the celebrity is, this time let us tell you that it is none other than Taapsee Pannu.

They usually chose different topics with each celebrity and this time with Taapsee, EIC will have a discussion on ‘Outsiders in Bollywood’ given the fact that she does not come from a filmy background and has made up on her own in the Bollywood industry.

The show is known to tackle serious issues but with a tinge of comedy. It is the same this time where Taapsee would join them to have fun around the topic and give insights on her experiences regarding the same. For the uninitiated, Taapsee Pannu recently gave two hits, Pink and Naam Shabana where the former went on to win the National Award for highlighting a social issue.

Speaking about being a part of the EIC show, Taapsee said, “It is nice to see that people have started catching on to the goofy, funny side of me as it’s quite unlike what image my movies have made of mine. I love the idea of laughing at your own self as that’s what makes you really funny I believe. We touched upon topics very close to me in my personal and professional life and presented them in a humorous way, I am really excited to see how the people will react as it’s again something they haven’t seen me like before.”