Here’s why Taapsee Pannu can’t stop thanking Akshay Kumar

Taapsee Pannu is definitely looking forward for a busy year ahead as she gears up for her first two releases of 2017 RunningShaadi.com and The Ghazi Attack. Besides these, we recently saw a glimpse of her action thriller Naam Shabana, a prequel to Baby that has Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

We have previously also given glimpses of the said special appearance of the superstar whilst he was shooting with Taapsee Pannu in Malaysia. Talking about how he has been a great support, Taapsee recently stated that she didn’t mind the role reversal since she had an extended cameo in the Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, which is a sequel to her film Naam Shabana. However, what the actress also appreciated was the way Akshay Kumar was involved with the project despite his small role and how he helped her during the prep for the film. She was also happy to receive compliments from the Khiladi actor after the first poster of the film was released.

However, Taapsee revealed that there were no plans of making a film on Shabana but it was only after the success of Baby that Neeraj Pandey was convinced about taking ahead the franchise, post which the director of the film, Shivam Nair came on board.

Readers may be aware that Taapsee Pannu will play the role of a RAW agent and will be seen doing some adrenaline pumping stunts in Naam Shabana. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee among others. It is slated to release on March 31.