Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput turned down a fairness cream endorsement

Of late, Bollywood has seen a lot of actors standing up against colour discrimination and rejecting fairness cream endorsement deals worth whopping amounts. Now joining the league is none other than Sushant Singh Rajput who recently turned down a brand because they asked him to endorse their fairness product.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Raabta last year, was apparently approached by a popular fairness cream brand for being the face of their product. But the actor despite being offered a sum of approximately Rs. 15 crore, turned down the offer stating that he doesn’t believe in the concept of promoting fairness products.

A source close to the actor confirmed the same and said, “Sushant recently turned down a highly lucrative offer when a famous fairness cream brand approached him to be the brand ambassador but he doesn’t believe in endorsing such products. The source went on to add, “As a public figure, one has to be more responsible in promoting the products, as there are several people who look up to them and admire them. So the right messaging needs to go out.”

Voicing out similar opinion was also the actor who asserted that he doesn’t believe in promoting the ideology of favouring one skin tone over the other. After Abhay Deol opened a debate over Indians’ obsession with the fair skin on social media, many actors and actresses have come out in the open to condemn the concept of fairness creams with some even expressing regret over the ads that they have done for such brands in the past.

On the other hand, while there haven’t been many male stars associated with the men’s skincare cosmetics scene, Sushant Singh Rajput has promoted Garnier’s face wash for men in the past.