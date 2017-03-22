Here’s why South fans of Taapsee Pannu can enjoy Naam Shabana even more

Taapsee Pannu is one of the sought after faces currently we have in Bollywood and is making her presence felt with one project after the other. While she gained immense popularity last year with Pink, her upcoming film Naam Shabana will once again have her in the role of a strong protagonist.

Taapsee Pannu plays a fearless undercover agent for which she trained extensively for two months. The trailer of Naam Shabana shows that she has really worked hard on her action and stunts. Naam Shabana trailer looks very promising and the audience reaction towards it is overwhelming and everyone around the world is anticipating the release of the film. Unlike most of the films which are only subtitled in Tamil and Telugu and is distributed very minuscule in these markets, Naam Shabana is actually being dubbed in other regional language.

In fact, a careful amount of marketing strategy has been spent on just promoting the film in South in order to encapsulate the South market because Taapsee is extremely popular down south. She has a huge fan following so the makers want to make sure that the film gets a good amount of attraction even in those markets as well and reaches out to all her fans in their language.

Talking about the same, Taapsee said, “South has played a very important role in my career and shall always be a very important part of me. So it was only fair to dub my film in the 2 languages I have acted actively, Tamil and Telugu. I have got wonderful reactions from the audience there after the trailer released and I’m really looking forward to how they will react to my new avatar since they haven’t really seen me in this kind of action packed role in south till now.”

Naam Shabana, directed by Shivam Nair, also has Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo and is slated to release on March 31.