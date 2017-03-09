Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to celebrate Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday

The Kapoor clan is known for living a grand life. In the month of December, Sonam Kapoor along with her family and friends had celebrated Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor had planned the special bash for him and the entire Kapoor clan and close friends had attended the party in London.

Now, Sunita Kapoor will be reaching her milestone of 60th on March 25 and the Kapoors have special plans for her. As Anil Kapoor is shooting in London for Mubarakan, the family will be flying to UK to celebrate Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday. It will be a family affair. The three kids Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are planning the special day for their mother.

Sonam Kapoor informed that she along with her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan and mother will be flying out to London. It will be a quiet, intimate affair as Anil Kapoor busy with the shooting.

Besides this, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor will soon start working on their film Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.